SOUTH West Queensland property Challoner Park Hebel

Located on Tambingey Road 110km west of Hebel and 214km south west of St George, the freehold property covers 20,800 hectares (51,397 acres).

The majority of the property is described as productive flat to gently sloping plains. There are predominantly soft red and grey soils.



Challoner Park has poplar box woodlands, brigalow, yellow jacket, mulga and some pine.



There is about 2500ha of beneficially flooded country, from the Mungallala and Wallum waterways.

Challoner Park has an exclusion fence and is divided into nine paddocks plus holding paddocks.

Some 13,355ha is cultivated was sown with Bourlog variety wheat over a six week period. Some of cultivated area has had a flood over it, and the wheat is looking excellent.



The balance of Challoner Park is grazing country.

The boundary is exclusion fenced. The property has nine paddocks plus holding paddocks.

Water is supplied by an on-property bore plus a supply from the Whyenbirra Bore Scheme, which services six tanks and troughs.

Improvements include a 24x24m fully concreted floor with a living quarters partly built.

Improvements include a 24x24m fully concreted floor with a living quarters partly built, a 24x24m shed to go over the top of soon to be erected cattle yards, an old set cattle yards, numerous other older sheds, and a 1000m airstrip.

Expression of interest close with North West Real Estate on August 19.

Contact Allan Gobbert, 0428 523 375, North West Real Estate.

MORE READING: 'Goomburra Valley country goes to auction'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Challoner Park offers large scale farming first appeared on Queensland Country Life.