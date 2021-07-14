INNER Darling Downs farming property Yargullen is being sold through by an expressions of interest process, closing on August 12.



Located 20km south east of Jondaryan and 16km south west of Oakey, the property covers a total of 284 hectares (701 acres) with a 279ha arable area.

Yargullen features a 160 megalitre ring tank and sump for storage of bore water.



There are 3.5km of PVC underground mains with five hydrants.



There is also a Bauer centre pivot/lateral move irrigator works two 57ha pivots.



About 160ha of mainly Mustang variety wheat, 6ha of earlier planted Bennett variety wheat, and an area of lucerne are being offered with the property.



Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, machinery shed, hay shed, workshop, and five silos.

Contact Michael Tomlinson, 0428 545 396, or John Massey, 0418 184 832, Webster Cavanagh Property Agents.

MORE READING: 'Goomburra Valley country goes to auction'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Yargullen delivers irrigated farming bonus first appeared on Queensland Country Life.