Recall issued for some Can-Am Defender Traxter HD10 vehicles

Product Safety Australia has issued a recall notice for 628 Can-Am side-by-sides fitted with a particular type of track kit for use in the snow.

The recall affects Can-Am Defender Traxter HD10 vehicles with an Apache 360 LT track system and the Apache Backcountry track system, made in 2020 and 2021.



Vehicles fitted with the 360 LT or Backcountry kits could experience overheating of the drive belt, or the drive belt breaking into pieces, and the stock Continuously Variable Transmission air intake becoming completely obstructed by snow.



The drive belt could overheat, break into pieces and start a fire from the CVT enclosure if the side-by-side becomes obstructed by snow at high load, potentially resulting in serious damage, injuries or death.



The track kits were sold by Bombardier Recreational Products and aftermarket sellers.



Owners are advised to inspect the CVT intake in deep snow conditions to ensure a blockage does not exist. If a blockage is found, owners should carefully clean the snow from the filter.

BRP will refund or pay for the installation of a CVT air intake relocating kit for owners with track kits for use in snow.

Vehicles fitted with a Can-Am CVT air intake relocator kit are not affected.



Contact BRP by on 1800 531 996 or via infobrpaustralia@brp.com for further details.

