Young dairy cattle judging, parader finalists named

THE seven finalists in the Agricultural Shows of Australia's prestigious young dairy cattle judging and young dairy paraders competitions have been named.

The dairy cattle judging finalists are:

- Queensland - Loka Manu, 18, Kandanga.

- NSW - Brittany Legge, 24, West Nowra.



- South Australia - Bridgit Liebelt, 21, Meadows.



- Victoria - Zoe Hayes, 22, Girgarre.

- Western Australia - Tanille Hughes, 18, Harvey.



- Tasmania - Kyle Barker, 23, Flowerdale.



- New Zealand - Courtney Davies.

The dairy cattle parader finalists are:



- Queensland - Thomas Wade, 21, Mudjimba.

- NSW - Katelyn Atkins, 16, Tamworth.



- New Zealand - Georgia Whitworth, 19, Tuakua.



- South Australia - Courtney Afford, 22, Woods Point.

- Western Australia - Jai Thomas, 19, Perth.



- Victoria - Georgia Sieben, 18, Torrumbarry.

- Tasmania - Kyle Barker, 23, Flowerdale.

Queensland Ag Shows president Kerri Robertson said the young judges would be looking for structure, soundness and strong milk production attributes in the cows they are judging.



"Entrants use their skills to adjudicate the placings of the stock and then must articulate their approach," Mr Robertson said.

The dairy cattle paraders competition is designed to determine who most effectively presents and parades an animal before a competition judge.

"Competitors have one hour to prepare their animal for presentation at judging," he said. "They have to wash, clip, groom and then finally parade the animal before the judge."

Overall there are nine categories for judging and parading each year under the ASA national competition program: beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry, Merino sheep, meat sheep breed and Merino fleece judging, as well as parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle.

The national competition is held in a different location each year to promote livestock judging, parading and the industry as widely as possible throughout Australia. This year it will be hosted at the Ekka on August 7-9.



The story Young dairy cattle judging, parader finalists named first appeared on Queensland Country Life.