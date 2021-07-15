Plevna Downs East auction on August 27 | Video

STRONG interest is expected in the 6264 hectare (15,477 acre) Augathella property Plevna Downs East, which has been held by Elmes family for the past 86 years.



To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on August 27, the freehold property is located 34km east of Augathella on the Mount Tabor Road.



Plevna Downs East is currently run as an organic Dorper operation.



The carrying capacity is estimated at 11,000 mixed sheep or 1550 backgrounding cattle.

The property is described as an exceptional balance of country comprising of developed brigalow, belah, bottle tree, gidyea with black soil downs's country on the eastern side and sandy loam soils in the northern and north east portion of the property.



The majority of the property has been stick raked except for two paddocks, which has been burnt and seeded to buffel grass.



Some 890ha of country was blade ploughed in 2008, and Graslan applications started in 2010.



The developed scrub country is growing prolific stands of buffel grass. There are Mitchell, Flinders and blue grasses, with an abundance of herbages in season.



There is also 150ha of cultivation country, ready to plant with a summer crop.



The property is extremely well watered by five bores and eight dams.



Plevna Downs East has an exclusion fenced boundary, which includes the Dingo Barrier fence on the northern portion.



There are 23 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and dam squares.



There is a set of steel portable panel yards located in the centre of the property for sheep or cattle. Plevna Downs East also has a second set of sheep yards, and feed yards with a holding capacity of 3000 lambs, as well as steel sheep yards at the six stand shearing shed.



Improvements include a large, five bedroom homestead built in 1965 that was renovated in the past six years.



Within the homestead compound is a butcher shop with cold room, storage rooms, cottage, ground swimming pool and tennis court. The complex is surrounded by a well-established garden.



There is also a 30x12m steel machinery shed incorporating a workshop area, feed storage facility, storage and car sheds, and two 73 tonne silos.



Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.



