How to make oats a mainstream food

OAT noodles and oat 'rice' are set to become mainstream foods, once new manufacturing processes developed by the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) are matched with the right commercial partners.

AEGIC is looking for food brands, manufacturers or investors who can fast-track getting the new healthy plant-based products to market, and help move oats beyond the breakfast table to becoming an option for lunch, dinner and snacks.

Developed from Australian oats, which are high in the soluble dietary fibre beta glucan, the new products are said to offer superior nutritional benefits.

AEGIC's oat rice is claimed to have twice as much dietary fibre than other white and brown rices, fewer carbohydrates, more protein, and a greater concentration of healthy unsaturated fatty acids.

The 100 per cent whole grain oat noodles are produced without additives and AEGIC's hydrothermal treatment gives the shelf-life is the same as traditional wheat noodles.

AEGIC chief executive officer Richard Simonaitis said access to AEGIC's oat product intellectual property would give industry partners an opportunity to launch first-to-market Australian-origin export products.

"The demand for whole grain products is growing rapidly around the world, especially in Australia's key export markets, as Asian diets continue to evolve," Mr Simonaitis said.

"Awareness of the health benefits of whole grains is increasing among Asian consumers. Health authorities and governments are increasingly recommending that consumers substitute refined grain staples like white rice with whole grain cereals, such as oats.

"The oat rice prototype has received excellent reviews from preliminary tasting panels with Australian and international participants."

AEGIC has a lodgement platform to collect and review expressions of interest from potential commercial partners.

AEGIC's completion of the early development work has reduced the costs and risk level for food manufacturers or brand owners.

This includes proving production viability using existing manufacturing equipment under laboratory conditions and with in-house testing to show how the process can be readily scaled.

AEGIC also identified how existing packaging methods can be easily adapted for cooking the new products conveniently, and tested different cooking methods to simplify and encourage consumer adoption.

"Commercial partners will need to undertake market entry strategies and demonstrate their capacity to manufacture, market and distribute the products," Mr Simonaitis said.

"However, AEGIC's development to date means expansion into new market segments or increasing their current range in the healthy eating market will be faster.

"Product partners can also negotiate full product/brand ownership, technical support, and access to additional products coming down AEGIC's development pipeline."

Oats are the fifth largest grain crop in Australia after wheat, barley, canola and sorghum.



The lodgement process closed on August 30.

