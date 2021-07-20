All the lockdown rules and border closures across Australia

Come 6pm this evening and more than half of Australia's population will be in lockdown.

NSW is heading for its fourth week of lockdown and is in its first week of stricter conditions, while Victoria went into a snap five-day lockdown last week, which has been extended for another week.

Today, South Australia joined in, announcing a seven-day lockdown.

So what are the rules in each state?

Victoria

Nine new local cases in Victoria have sparked a seven-day extension to the state's lockdown which is now set to stretch until at least next Wednesday.

Victoria is also banning all travel from NSW for two weeks under new rules which will only exempt authorised workers and people with compassionate reasons.

Current restrictions in Victoria:

You can only leave home for five reasons:

Essential shopping Authorised work or education Exercise Caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons To get vaccinated

There is a two hour limit on exercise and it must be within five kilometre radius of your home.

Masks must be worn everywhere except in your home

No visitors are allowed to your home

Schools are moving to remote learning

Restaurants, cafes and pubs are open for takeaway only

NSW

NSW recorded 78 new local cases spread across Sydney with 29 spending part or all of their infectious period in the community.

While the Sydney and surrounds lockdown is slated to end on July 30, there's increasing concern an extension may be needed as the virus circulates in the nation's biggest city.

Current restrictions in Greater Sydney:

You can only leave home for four reasons:

Shopping for food or essential goods and services Medical care or compassionate needs, including getting the vaccine Exercise outdoors in groups of two, within 10km of our home or local government area Essential work or education where you can't study or work from home

Further restrictions apply to those who live in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool LGAs, they can not leave the area unless they are authorised workers.

The only businesses that can remain open are: Supermarkets and grocery stores; pharmacies and chemists; petrol stations; car hire; banks and financial institutions; hardware, nurseries and building supplies; agricultural and rural supplies; pet supplies; post offices and newsagents; and office supplies.

Construction is paused as is non-urgent maintenance to residences

No visitors are allowed in your home

Masks must be worn in all indoor areas, except your home, and on public transport and while working outside. If you leave your home you must carry a mask at all times.

For the rest of NSW:

Masks must be worn in all indoor areas, except your own home

Only five guests, including children, can visit your home

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (with masks)

Public transport limits as per the green dots

Up to 200 people can gather in outdoor public places

Outdoor seating events are limited to 50 per cent seated capacity

One person per four square metres in all indoor and outdoor settings

Drinking while standing at indoor venues is not allowed

Singing and dancing is banned

Weddings, funerals and religious services must have a COVID-19 safety plan

South Australia

South Australia's cluster of local COVID-19 cases grew to five.

The fifth case, a man in his 60s, is someone who dined at a restaurant in Adelaide where previously infected people were also present on Saturday night.

Those people had all attended a birthday party in a private function room which authorities said had the potential to act as a super-spreader event.

From 6pm, the following applies for seven days:

There are only five reasons to leave home:

To care for someone,

For essential work,

To purchase essential goods such as food,

Exercise with people from the same household,

Healthcare - including COVID testing and vaccination.

Exercise must be within 2.5km of home and only for up to 90 minutes per day.

Schools will be closed from tomorrow

Elective surgery is on hold



Construction can not go ahead

Measures to support businesses are expected to be announced tomorrow.

Other states border closures

WA

There is effectively a hard border up for those from NSW, Queensland and Victoria as all those states are classified as 'medium risk'.

WA has also announced today people arriving from South Australia will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The ACT is deemed low risk while the Northern Territory and Tasmania are classified as 'very low risk'.

Queensland

All of Victoria is declared a hotspot, while parts of NSW are too, including the LGAs that make up Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour.

Anyone who has been to a hotspot in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter Queensland, unless they are a Queensland resident or are allowed to enter for a limited range of essential purposes. Anyone allowed to enter must complete 14 days hotel quarantine at your own expense.



NT

Greater Sydney has been declared a hotspot and 14 mandatory supervised quarantine is required.

A number of Victorian regions have been declared hotspots also including Greater Melbourne, Bass Coast Shire and Muldura Rural City.

There are also restrictions for Queenslanders and South Australians,

