Entries open for RAS Foundation Award

Aspiring writers, journalists, and communicators with a keen interest in the issues affecting regional and rural Australia are being encouraged to apply for the RAS Foundation's JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications.

Created to support students currently enrolled at University or TAFE, who wish to become a voice for regional Australia, the award provides a unique opportunity to work directly with leaders in rural media via three internships and a $10,000 cash scholarship to assist with further learning and placements.

The award's 2021 recipient Alys Marshall says the program was an incredible experience which connected her with the regional media industry.

Ms Marshall said she had always held a passion for telling the stories of rural and regional Australia, but after watching country newspapers both in her local area and across Australia close in the wake of COVID-19, she felt the importance of telling these stories had never been greater.



"This award, for me, made a huge difference not just financially, but also as a reassurance that the rural stories I aspire to tell are still just as necessary and appreciated as ever," she said.

"The program not only provided the opportunity to experience first-hand what a career in regional media would be like, but it also connected me with great mentors and friends. I encourage anyone interested to apply - it's an experience like no other."

The internship programs include a chance to work with Australian Community Media's iconic regional publication, The Land, as well as Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) Landline in Brisbane and in the bustling media centre at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Applications for the award are now open, with entries closing midnight Sunday, August 8, 2021.

To enter the first stage of the application process, applicants are required to submit a piece of work which expresses their view on a regional or rural issue, this includes any pieces of writing or media the applicant may have already completed.

The 2022 JB Fairfax Award for Regional & Rural Journalism and Communications is a national award open to entries from any Australian state. The winner will be announced at the end of the year.

To apply or learn more, visit www.rasf.org.au

