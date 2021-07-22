Beef industry's Rising Champs urged to throw hat in the ring

THE beef industry's best and brightest are being encouraged to apply for the 2022 Agribusiness Rising Champions Initiative.

The program, run by the Cattle Council of Australia and NAB, was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but has returned with a new format that aims to celebrate young leaders in every state and territory.



The initiative gives people within the beef industry aged between 21 to 40 an unrivalled opportunity to kick-start their personal career development and network with industry and government representatives.

Following a review of the program, the Rising Champion Initiative will select a winner from each states, along with the Northern Territory, rather than one overall winner.



Winners will attend an all-expenses paid leadership development week in Canberra in November this year.

The publisher of this masthead, Australian Community Media, the proud media partner for this initiative.

NAB agribusiness executive Julie Rynski, said her organisation was proud to be supporting the important initiative for the eleventh year.

"Developing our future leaders and equipping them with the skills they need to drive the beef industry forward is something we are delighted to support," Ms Rynksi said.

"NAB has been a proud partner of the Initiative since its inception, and we are excited to see the next cohort of Rising Champions progress on their journey to becoming the beef industry leaders of the future."

Cattle Council president Markus Rathsmann said refocusing the program on state and territory champions would deliver greater value to the beef industry.

"The new format lets us invest more in everyone on the program," Mr Rathsmann said.



"We need more young people who do truly outstanding things in our industry to stand up and become more involved.

"The Rising Champions Initiative has helped develop dozens of high-quality young people with aspirations for leadership and industry engagement.

"The support we've seen to bring this program back, after COVID-19 put it on hold last year, shows just how valuable it is to our industry. I encourage all aspiring young leaders in the beef business to throw their hat in the ring by applying for the Rising Champions Initiative."

Applications for the Rising Champions Initiative close on 16 August.



The group of 2022 Rising Champions will be celebrated at a gala in Canberra on 24 November.

For more information on key dates and how to apply, visit https://cattlecouncil.com.au/rising-champions.

