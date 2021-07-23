FWFWW the blog, now a podcast | AUDIO

WHAT a ride it was. And within that ride there were other rides - horse rides, ATV rides, kayak rides, waterfall rides and ute rides.
Many of these rides were accompanied by a glass of alcohol at the time.
The ride of course, was the 2021 series, Farmer Wants a Wife.
There were tears and terse looks, swearwords and big hats, Lady Shake ads and festoon lights.
But all good things come to an end and so did this series.
A group of experienced agricultural journalists decided to keep track of the show through a rural lens, recapping the episodes and providing some country flavour to the commentary.
To round off the season, they (Julia Wythes, Hayley Warden and Ashley Walmsley) recorded a podcast discussing the highlights and lowlights of those five farmers searching for love.
So hit that play button and get up to speed.
