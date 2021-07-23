Polaris recalled after braking concerns

Polaris General side-by-side vehicles are being recalled.



The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has issued a recall notice for the MY2021 series.

The vehicles may have been manufactured with an incorrect weld between the brake pedal pivot bracket and the EPS mounting bracket.

"The weld may separate and the driver may not be able to operate the brake pedal, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to vehicle occupants or bystanders," the notice said.



"In the event of a serious accident, this may result in death."



The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) list released by the ACCC shows 23 affected vehicles and Polaris said today that work on 13 had already been completed. The Polaris warranty department believes the remainder have not been sold to the public.

Polaris will contact dealers to organise for affected vehicles to be repaired.

For further information, consumers should contact Polaris Customer Service on 03 9394 5671.