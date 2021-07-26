Abbey Park's stunning Brisbane views | Video

ABBEY Park is one of the largest land holdings possibly anywhere within a 60km radius of Brisbane City.

Situated on multiple titles at Ocean View between Dayboro and Mount Mee, the property covers 144 hectares (365 acres).

The land is predominantly cleared, has exceptional water and is described as ideal for cattle and horses, or for recreational adventure.

The property has been transformed from a dairy farm to beef cattle and stud horse estate over the years.

The lush, improved pastures cover about 70 per cent of the property, while the balance of the property is a diverse ecosystem with sheltered winter grazing home to the varied wildlife.

Situated at more than 400m above sea level, the Abbey Park has commanding position with panoramic views, including Brisbane's CBD.

The lofty position features ridges and valleys, through which flows 2km of the Pine Creek and a 100m waterfall. Water is also supplied from two spring fed dams and a well, which provides consistent, high quality water.

The original Queenslander home has been mostly refurbished and is positioned to take in the exceptional views.

Other infrastructure includes a new 24x6.5m shed complemented by a renovated stables/livestock barn, which was previously part of the original dairy.

There are also three generous stables, a large tack room, and a 40x20m arena.

Marketing agent Vicki Pain, Ray White Rural, said Abbey Park was a substantial rural acreage close to Brisbane.

"It is an extraordinary opportunity to own a substantial rural acreage property with sensational views and genuine future asset security," Ms Pain said.

Abbey Park will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on August 20.



Contact Vicki Pain, 0427 655 209, or Nigel Statham, 0413 545 246, Carissa Harris, 0418 198 465, Ray White Rural.

