Blackall's Carlow on the market

JIM Scully's exceptionally well developed 18,606 hectare (45,977 acre) Blackall property Carlow is on the market.



Located on the Ravensbourne Creek Road, Carlow is said to be capable of running up to 1500 breeders or grow out 2300 to 2500 backgrounders.



The property features two titles: Carlow which covers 8478ha (20,949 acres and Bridesdale 10,128ha (25,028 acres) and is situated 67km from Blackall and 80kmn west of Tambo.



Carlow is well recognised as one of the pick holdings in the Blackall region. The property has been in the Ryan family since 1910, it was first purchased by JJ Ryan and has been handed down through the generations ever since.



Jim Scully took on the property following the death of youngest brother, Barry Ryan, in 2002. Mr Scully's mother Dorothy was the youngest daughter in the line up of seven Ryan children.

In about 2004 the property was fully developed with buffel grass and a top quality Santa Gertrudis herd established.



The property is described as a quality mixture of soft country, perfect for breeding, fattening or backgrounding.



A large percentage of the property has been stick raked and chained, leaving selectively developed shade lines and cattle camps.



Pastures include buffel, Mitchell, button, Flinders, gidyea burr, herbages and native grasses.



There is a good balance of timbers including gidyea, bauhinia, boree, and myall, with coolabah spread throughout the creek country.



The fencing on the aggregation is in mostly good condition, with a an exclusion fence erected on the southern boundary in the past five years.



The aggregation is divided into 13 main paddocks.



There are three permanent bores supplying an extensive network including 30 tanks and/or troughs. There are also 10 dams.



Improvements include two sets of panel yards positioned centrally to Carlow and Bridesdale portions, a woolshed/storage shed in fair condition, three bay shed, and a workshop.



Carlow features a spacious, double story, four bedroom, vintage homestead.



Contact Beau Frame, 0428 221 623, Frame Rural Agencies.



