$34m in grants up for grabs for drought resilience ideas

MORE than $34 million is on offer for innovative projects that manage and prepare for the impacts of drought.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the Drought Resilience Innovation Grants would drive development, extension, adoption and commercialisation of drought resilience practices and technologies.

"If we want our Australian farmers - and the communities and businesses that depend on them - to thrive through future droughts, we need new ideas, practices, technologies and ways of doing business," Mr Littleproud said.

"Innovation is critical to our agriculture sector. We are looking for those bright sparks out there with ideas that could transform agricultural practices, technologies and business models to make Australian farmers and communities more resilient to droughts."

Mr Littleproud said the focus was on supporting activities that were prepared for commercialisation.



"Whether you're from an innovation organisation, the private sector, industry, not-for-profit organisations, community group or a consortium - now is the time to get involved," he said.

The grants are split into three categories; an ideas grant, a proof-of-concept grant and an innovation grant.

"Ideas grants and proof-of-concept grants are for good ideas that need some further development. Innovation grants are for mature ideas," Mr Littleproud said.

The grants are funded by the $5-billion Future Drought Fund. For more information about the FDF Innovation Grants and to apply visit communitygrants.gov.au.



