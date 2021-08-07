New pear looks to reinvigorate category

THE marketers of the new Rico pear are promising it will shake up the Australian pear market.

The Rico pear is a new branded variety of pear being grown in Australia's Goulburn Valley.



According to Freshmax Group category manager Louise Wood, Rico has redefined how the world perceives a pear.



"Consumers rave about its unique quality, consistency, taste and enjoyment," Ms Wood said.



"Rico pears boast a unique sweet flavour and attractive reddish blush. Rico is a more attractive pear that is delightfully different and naturally fresh.



"The pears are born, bred, grown and handpicked in Australia to offer a better eating experience.



"Pears have always been viewed as something in your nana's fruit bowl, with research indicating that pears are perceived to be a fruit preferred by older generations.



"However, with Rico's exciting blush variety that tastes sensational and has some real personality, there is appeal to a new generation of pear lovers.

Characterised by a bright red blush, the pears will hit retail shelves for a short time this year. This European-style pear has a shape and size that is comparable to a Packham, and can be eaten hard or soft.



Rico Pears will be available from July in Coles, as well as some independent grocers, in New South Wales and Victoria.



Developed by the Victorian Government's Horticulture Centre of Excellence at Tatura, the ANP 0131 variety, to which Rico lends its name, is currently being produced by four growers in the Goulburn Valley.



The sales window for the European-style pear will initially span July to December once trees reach full maturity.

"The distinctive pear variety is giving a new generation of fruit eaters that chance to rediscover what is irresistible about pears," Ms Wood said.



Freshmax Group comprises one of the largest fresh produce marketing and distribution operations in the Southern Hemisphere.



Established in New Zealand in 1995, they manage commercial relationships across 87 countries spanning seven continents, including Asia, Middle East, Europe, UK, North America and Canada.

Annually Freshmax Group handles more than 36 million boxes of fresh produce. In recent years, Freshmax Group has been the leading marketing company for Modi apples, HoneyBelle pears and PiqaBoo pears.

Ms Wood said for Freshmax, the apple and pear category is rich with varietal innovation, global scale and opportunity.



"With an incredibly successful track record in marketing apple and pear varieties that we are incredibly proud of, when we were approached by APAL, the brand custodians of Rico, to market and distribute the pear variety this season we were excited to get on board," she said.

"Rico pears are a premium product that will be stocked in Coles, as well as leading independent stores, in Victoria and New South Wales this winter with the tagline a pear with personality."



