MLA seeks cattle producer representative

Meat & Livestock Australia is looking to elect a cattle producer representative to its Board Selection Committee for a three-year term.

Cattle producer members wishing to nominate a person or themselves for election to the committee at the 2021 MLA annual general meeting must give written notice to MLA by 20 September 2021.

The role of the committee is to call for applications, review, interview and then report on the suitability of candidates for election or reelection to the MLA Board of Directors.

The Selection Committee has nine members. The cattle, lot feeder and sheepmeat peak councils each appoint one member, two nonvoting members are MLA directors, and the remaining four members are producer representatives elected at the MLA AGM for a period of three years.

At the 2020 AGM, MLA producer members voted to elect three representatives, one each for cattle producers, sheepmeat producers and lot feeders to the Selection Committee. Dan Radel, Mark Wootton and Tony Fitzgerald were elected to the selection committee at that time and are completing year one of their three-year term.

Producer representatives on the committee are paid a sitting fee in accordance with MLA policy and expenses are covered for travel to attend meetings.

Levies Notice packs in the post

MLA Levies Notice packs have been sent in recent weeks to red meat producers across the country who are MLA members, offering them the opportunity to secure full voting entitlements, based on the levies they paid in 2020-21. Completed Levies Notices can be returned to MLA online, via post or fax.

MLA Managing Director, Jason Strong, encouraged all MLA members to take up their full voting entitlement.

"MLA's AGM will take place on November 25 and we will have more information in the coming weeks about how and where the AGM will take place. November is a really important time of year for MLA to engage with and report back to our stakeholders," he said.