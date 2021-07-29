Lamb market surging towards record levels

The lamb market is surging toward record prices with no sign of the winter rally running out of steam anytime soon.



And confidence is brimming as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) suggested there is potential for a La Nina to returning in spring.

All eastern states indicators are trending well above levels the same time last year, with restocker lamb leading the way making the biggest gains in the last month.

Yesterday the eastern states daily indicator for restocker lamb was at 958 cents per kilogram carcase weight (cwt) - surging 21c in a day and 113c better than four weeks ago.

Heavy lamb is also making headway finishing at 948c/kg, 106c above month-ago levels and 246 better than the same time last year.

Mutton is getting closer to that elusive 700c/kg landing at 694c/kg cwt

In the last month, the medium mutton over-the-hooks (OTH) price has averaged 684c/kg cwt - the highest average monthly price in recent memory.



For Victoria, its medium mutton OTH price is sitting at 666c/kg cwt, its highest price since hitting 670c/kg cwt in early April.

MLA Livestock market reporter Leanne Dax reported the headline act last week was at Wagga Wagga with a yarding of more than 42,000 lambs and 8950 sheep.

The saleyard office reported a new gross high of 11 million dollars and the average price per head across the yarding was a whopping $226.

The report said demand was unrelenting from exporters and the sale consistently sold lambs 30kg carcass weight and above from $300-$335.20.



More to come