Texas Angus' record-breaking sale hits $225,000 Australian top and grosses $3.795 million

RECORDS tumbled today at the Texas Angus on-property bull sale when 181 industry relevant Angus bulls were sold to an Australian Angus record top price of $225,000 and Australian Angus record average of $20,967.



Grossing $3.795 million, the 100 per cent clearance was celebrated by Ben and Wendy Mayne of the Texas stud at Doongara, Warialda, with the result up from a $108,000 top, $14,052 average and $2,178,000 gross for the 155 bulls sold in their 2020 sale.

At the conclusion of the sale, Mr Mayne was gobsmacked saying "this is what dreams are made of".



The top-gun sire in Texas Iceman R725 wrote his name in the record books when Mackas Angus, Salt Ash and Genetics Australia teamed up and made the bold bid of $225,000 to secure the upcoming sire.

He surpassed the previous national record of $160,000 set in 2019 for Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15purchased by Cowan family of Arkle Angus, Munglinup, WA, with semen rights secured by ABS Australia.

Iceman R725 caught the eye of many from the get go, being a son of Poss Maverick and a maternal brother to the $108,000 Texas Powerplay P613 that sold to Kelly's Angus, Victoria last year.

Out of Texas Undine H647, he weighed 730 kilograms at 16 months of age with an average daily gain of 1.45 kilograms a day, and presented with 11 estimated breeding values (EBVs) in the top 10 per cent or above of the breed, including top one per cent for 400-day weight, domestic index and heavy grass index.



Western Australian buyers were operating, with the Golding family of Little Meadows Angus, Dardanup securing the second top-priced bull, Texas Quality Time Q549, for $58,000.

A rising two-year-old, he was sired by Karoo Knockout K176 and out of the donor female in Texas Undine L621. Weighing 900kg he sat top 1pc for 200-, 400-, 600-day and mature cow weights, domestic index and heavy grass index, and ranked in the top 10pc or above for multiple other traits.



The Little Meadows stud are repeat buyers at Texas, last year securing Texas Ashland Q029 for $42,000.



Other high-selling bulls included; Texas Top Gun R66 sold for $55,000, Texas Moe R700 sold for $55,000 to Prime Angus, Victoria and Texas Korporal Q253 sold for $54,000.

Buyers were operating from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

The Texas team and selling agents Ray White GTSM, Grant Daniel and Long, and Bob Jamieson Agencies will be back tomorrow for day two which will see 110 females and seven embryo packages go under the hammer, a number of which are the mothers of the high-selling bulls today.

Full report in next week's The Landnewspaper.

