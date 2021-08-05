Fruit, veg and nut playing cards help educate

CHILDREN (and adults alike) can learn more about fruits and vegetables while playing a new card game, developed in Australia.

Based on a set of standard playing cards, the game features fresh produce available within Australia with each card showing the nutritional information for 100g of the fruit, vegetable or nuts.

The game can be played by players comparing the values of the energy, carbohydrate, protein, fat or dietary fibre in their hand of cards.

What's more, the game cards are free to download and print.

The brain behind the game was Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment assistant director - international capacity building plant systems and strategies biosecurity plant division, Carol Quashie-Williams.

RELATED READING

Ms Quashie-Williams said the United Nation's General Assembly declaring 2021 as the International Year Fruits and Vegetables inspired her to think creatively when it came to engaging young people in order to raise awareness of the important role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition, food security and health.

EDUCATION: Carol Quashie-Williams says she hopes people will enjoy playing the game.

"Australia's horticulture industry produces premium and safe fruits, vegetables, nuts, flowers, turf and nursery products," Ms Quashie-Williams said.

"The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment supported the development of a PDF and the production of promotional packs of playing cards to provide the community with an educational tool to celebrate the #IYFV2021 and promote Australia's fruits, vegetables and nuts.

"I developed these special cards as part of a CSIRO STEM Professional in Schools "STAM" (Science, Technology, Arts and Maths) project with the commitment and fabulous artwork from Namadgi Primary School students and teachers, Mrs Kathryn Glanville and Mrs Julie White, a Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation (SAKGF) school and Farrer Primary School students and teacher, Ms Kate Elliot, both in Canberra, and the support of DAWE staff and DAWE's CareerTrackers Indigenous interns 2020-21."

The card suits represent:

Tropical fruits and nuts;

Temperate fruits;

Australian Indigenous fruits, vegetables and nuts; and

Vegetables.

SET: an example of the playing cards featuring native Australian foods and their nutritional values.

The playing cards will be launched during National Science Week 2021 (August 14-22) which has a theme of Food by Design to celebrate #IYFV2021.

They were also on display at Hort Connections 2021 in Brisbane.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are able to see their cultures reflected in the cards, which also educate the community and raise awareness of indigenous fruits, vegetables and nuts.

The information on the cards also link to the Health and Physical Education part of the Australian curriculum.

"I hope you enjoy playing the card game while learning about Australia's healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables and nuts," Ms Quashie-Williams said.

To download a PDF of the cards ready to print, click HERE.

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Fruit, veg and nut playing cards help educate first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.