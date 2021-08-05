Marquis invests globally to drive macadamia industry

THE Brisbane headquartered Marquis Group is investing in the world's biggest macadamia producing regions to increase macadamia volumes, sales and secure supply.

The Australian-South African group started operations in Australia in 1983 under various names and was rebranded under the Marquis brand in February 2020.



Marquis is the world's largest grower, processor and marketer of macadamias, supplying 45 countries across five continents.

The combined Australian and South African operations process 32,000 tonnes a year and sells more than 20pc of the world macadamia kernel, from more than 485 growers.



Since its rebranding, Marquis has announced it will invest more than A$35 million in new production capacity and pasteurisation technology across its global operations.

The investments include new cold storage, and specialised bulk drying and packing facilities at its Bundaberg processing, and a Napasol pasteurisation unit at its Lows Creek, South Africa, facility.

The Marquis Group is one of only two macadamia processing companies globally using Napasol technology to deliver a certified Log5 pasteurised product, to ensure the safety and quality of its nut products.

The 100 per cent grower-owned Marquis Group includes processing companies Marquis Macadamias (Australia) and Marquis Macadamias (Africa), along with macadamia marketing company Marquis Marketing.

Marquis Marketing markets and sells nut-in-shell, kernel and value-added macadamia products from its Brisbane offices to food manufacturing, wholesale and retail customers in more than 45 countries across five continents.

Marquis Group chief executive officer Larry McHugh said continued investment in technology was vital with thousands of hectares of macadamia nuts planted set to double macadamia supply within the next four to five years.

"In 2020 alone we saw around 3000 new hectares planted in Australia and 5400 new hectares in South Africa," Mr McHugh said.

"We expect global macadamia supply to increase from roughly 220,000t to 440,000t annually by 2025-26.

"The investments we're making now in our Australian and South African facilities will see the Marquis Group able to process a combined 96,000t annually in the coming years.

"We expect to raise our annual revenue from approaching A$300m in 2020 to $500m by 2024."

Mr McHugh said Marquis Marketing had doubled its sales and marketing capacity to drive demand for macadamia products globally.

Marquis Group chief executive officer Larry McHugh says continued investment in technology is vital.

"It is crucial these volumes are managed well and marketed ahead of the trend," he said.



"It's about providing consistency in quality and reliability of supply for customers and a sustainable business for our Australian macadamia growers."

Mr McHugh said despite the COVID pandemic, the company had have been successful in stimulating global demand in 2021 with year to date sales already 21pc higher than 2020.



"In some emerging markets, like Korea, we have doubled sales volumes and mature markets, such as the US, Europe and Japan, have returned to strong growth," he said.

"Currently, we're supplying wholesale nut-in-shell and kernel to the biggest macadamia markets in the world, including the US, Europe and Asia, as well as packaging kernel for some of the largest Australian, US and European retailers.

"We're continually exploring new ways for macadamias to be incorporated into products through value-adding and as an ingredient in popular snacks and desserts, as well as a Marquis brand for retailers."

Mr McHugh said there was no end to innovative applications for macadamias in snacks, sweet and savoury products, from health bars to confectionery, salads and desserts.

"Over the next five years Marquis Marketing will strengthen our push into product extensions, such as macadamia oil for use in cosmetics," he said.

"Being grower owned is crucial to macadamias' clean, green and premium status. It is important for us to control the process from the grower all the way to the customer to show the 'farm-to-plate traceability' of our nuts.

"Demonstrating sustainability in our processing is also very important. We use every part of the macadamia nut - from husks as organic matter back into the farms, shells as fuel and stock feed, to macadamia oil for cooking oils and in cosmetics."

