Deepwater sold by EOI | Video

BRIAN and Kaylene Gibson's noted 2201 hectare (5440 acre) Condamine grain property Deepwater has sold through an expressions of interest process.

Located 39km south west of Condamine on the Yulabilla Road, the freehold property is well recognised for producing high yielding grain crops.

The buyer's name and sale price have not been disclosed.

Deepwater comprises of mainly brigalow/belah deep self-mulching black and grey soils with areas of slightly lighter soils. There is currently 1160ha of wheat and 607ha of chickpeas planted on the 2125ha of cultivation country.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Deepwater.

Improvements include a four bedroom main residence, three bedroom second residence, worker's accommodation, machinery shed, an 800t capacity bulk grain shed, and nine silos.

The marketing of Deepwater was handled by Bruce Douglas and David Felsch from Ray White Rural.

