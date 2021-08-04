Shear effort - the push for a new Olympic sport

Could we soon see people leaving the sheds and claiming Olympic glory?

Hands up who can name the sports in the modern pentathlon? And true or false - are people competing at Tokyo in the sport of trampolining?*

With that in mind, I'd like to share one of the sports with a campaign behind it for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Speed shearing.

Those who have seen speed shearing at their local show will know it's a pretty hard-core event. And it is very much a sport.



"Top shearers are athletes that can take it to another level," says South Australian nine-time national champion John Dalla.

"Studies have shown elite shearers are exerting as much energy as running a marathon every day."

World Federation of Merino Breeders president and Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland sheep and wool committee head Will Roberts said the first step was getting shearing recognised as a sport.

"Once it is recognised as a sport, we will be talking to the powers that be," he said.



"My understanding is the host country has the opportunity to nominate sports. It's a bit like everything, you have to plant the seed."

It would be a great way to get some representation from some regional competitors - although that's not exactly something we're lacking.

There are plenty of gold medallists coming out of the regional areas of Australia.

And if you're looking for a way to get involved in the Olympics from home, that famed agricultural character the Ringer is sharing his tips on how to compete from the safety of your own paddock.

You can check out some of his tips at the Good Fruit & Vegetables Facebook page.



*If you're looking for the answers to the above questions: yes, trampolining is a sport - Belarus and China claimed the gold for the men and women, respectively.

And the stages of the modern pentathlon are fencing, swimming, show jumping, shooting and running. Competition starts tomorrow. You might have actually known this one, since Australia's Chloe Esposita claimed a gold in Rio.

