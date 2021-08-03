Jondell with 31,000 macadamia trees | Video

A MAJOR Gympie district farm producing more than 340 tonnes of macadamias is on the market.

Located on Kin Kin Pomona Road at Wolvi, Jondell macadamia farm covers 158 hectares (391 acres) of freehold land and has about 31,000 trees.

Jondell has two catchment dams, with the potential to expand the on-farm water infrastructure.

The very well developed and maintained farm has a processing shed including, sorting, de-husking and air drying facilities.

There are 11 conveyor belts, receival hopper, holding hopper, rock sorting/debris station, incline trash belt, six inch roll de-husker, sorting table, hammer mill, water sorter, and three 20 tonne silos.

The 360 square metre machinery shed has three phase power, a staff room, and mezzanine storage.

There is also an older machinery shed and a chemical shed.

Jondell features an exceptional five bedroom, three bathroom homestead.

Jondell's homestead is exceptional. The five bedroom, three bathroom residence has two living areas and a wrap around patio. The living area is about 350sq m and the outdoor area about 340sqm. The homestead offers an outstanding, elevated outlook of the entire property.

There is also a two level, two bedroom guest accommodation at the pool, as well as a partly renovated three bedroom dwelling with an office.

Extensive plant including harvesters, tractors, slashers and an excavator are also being offered.

Jondell is being sold by Colliers International through an expressions of interest process, closing on September 2.

Contact Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers International.

