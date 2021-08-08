Blank canvas acres in top-hole region

Nearly a century has elapsed since William Masters took over the first portion of the property now for sale as Highview, in the tightly held Woodstock district of the Central West.

Three subsequent generations of the family have held, and added to the property since then, ending with Una Mastus (the spelling of the name changed over the years), who died last year aged 93.

And now the executors of her estate are selling the long-held family property.



This opportunity is presenting buyers with a rare chance to snap up a handy mixed farming block with rich potential in a prized location.

The property has been listed for sale by Bowyer and Livermore and will go to auction in Bathurst on September 2.

Highview today is a property of 375 hectares (926 acres) situated 18 kilometres south-east of Canowindra and 24km north-east of Cowra in Central Tablelands 'dress circle' country.

The high standing of the district is evident from the prices paid in recent times for well developed properties, which have ranged from $3500 to more than $5000 an acre ($8645-$12,350/ha).

Adding to the strength of demand is the lack of availability, with rural listings in the region currently said to be running 40 per cent behind last year.

Described as gently undulating to hilly, with soils of sandy loam over a friable clay subsoil, Highview has about 133ha suitable for cultivation of which 78ha was cropped last year to wheat.

A further 60ha is sown to established phalaris leaving a balance of native pastures seeded over the years with clovers and ryegrass.

This underpins a carrying capacity estimated at around 12 DSE/ha which over the years has been divided between Merino sheep and crossbreds for prime lamb production.

Leased to local interests in recent years, the property is now destocked and showing good pasture cover.

Average rainfall is 685mm and the property is watered by the seasonal Binni Creek and six dams.

Subdivided into 10 main paddocks by fencing described as 'fair to poor' apart from a section of new boundary, the property offers prospective buyers huge potential for upgrading and investment.

Structural improvements are basic, and include a three-bedroom clad home with rental potential, a two-stand electric shearing shed with steel yards, storage shed and workshop.

In normal (pre-Covid) times, Highview would have been attracting a stream of prospective buyers from Sydney - just a four-hour drive away.



But with Greater Sydney now in extended lockdown, most inquiry is coming from the local area and further west.

The property's affordable size and strategic location make Highview an attractive add-on for an established farming family seeking expansion and a development opportunity.

Other local properties have demonstrated the district's suitability for a range of grazing and cropping enterprises, all backed by reliable rainfall, proximity to markets and easy access to agricultural services.

