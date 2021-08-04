Gippsland's Red Meat Conference has been postponed due to the most recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was set to be held later this month but event organisers made the decision to postpone the event to October 26 on Wednesday.

"Gippsland Red Meat Conference organisers had previously announced that if venue limits fell below one person per two square metres, that we would reserve the right to postpone the event from its original date," event manager Craig Bush said.

"We are acutely aware of our responsibilities to give our interstate and long distance travelling presenters and sponsors as much notice as we can so they can plan their travel arrangements."

The annual event is held at Lakes Entrance and in the past more than 200 people have attended the conference.



It covers a range of issues and guest speakers relating to red meat production in Australia.

"We have sold approximately 50 per cent of tickets available to red meat producers, and in fairness to them, need to give them advance notice to allow them to adjust their diaries to accommodate the date change or seek a refund," Mr Bush said.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.



The story Gippsland Red Meat Conference postponed due to COVID-19 first appeared on Stock & Land.