Denver sold before auction

GOONDIWINDI property Denver has sold before its scheduled auction by Nutrien Harcourts on Wednesday.

The 2899 hectare (7164 acre) property in the tightly held Kioma Lundavra district sold as two separate parts to cousins David Woods and Robert Woods, who have nearby properties.

Denver was offered by the Sprott family, who are planning to retire.

The sale price has not been disclosed.

Denver has 1921ha of cultivation, and usually runs about 350 head of cattle. A total of 161ha of chickpeas and 1079ha of wheat were included in the sale.

Improvements on the property located 85km north west of Goondiwindi include two four-bedroom homes, a workshop, machinery shed, grain shed, silos and cattle yards.

The marketing of Denver was handled by Andrew Jakins, Nutrien Harcourts.

