Outback station looks beyond the waste dump headlines

Just south of the Flinders Ranges is the sprawling Wallerberdina Station in South Australia which shot to national attention a few years back as the mooted location of a radioactive waste dump.



Those plans have themselves been mostly dumped and now this big 23,580ha cattle station is on the market again.

Former Liberal senator Grant Chapman, the lessee, had offered Wallerberdina as the location for a waste site, which is now proposed for Kimba, a few hours to the south-west.

Elders agents expect bidding for the station to start at $3.5 million.

With its waste plans out of the way, the station has been identified as a prime location for renewable energy investment, either wind farms or solar.



That was one upside of the controversial waste plans, tucked away as it is, all the government investigations when it was nominated revealed it could still play a major role in a different sort of energy future.

The new owners will have access to an expensive 250-page report from various experts employed by the government who minutely examined the local country.

Permanent water is highly prized in the SA outback.

Ever since the 1870s, one of the station's key attractions to graziers has been its permanent water, more valuable than gold in this Crown Lease country.



Wallerberdina Station is located just north of Hawker on the edge of the iconic Flinders Ranges and unless it is sold before, will be offered at public auction on Wednesday, September 15 at Port Augusta.



Hookina Creek runs through the station and a natural underground spring supplies 12 watering points.



This SA outback country is described as "generally flat country with good shelter disbursed with sandy rises that responds well to rain".



Both sheep and cattle have done well on the native grasses over many years.



The station has a four bedroom home, a four stand shearing shed and both sheep and cattle yards plus a six room shearers quarters.



The station has its own airstrip and is also described as having the potential to establish a desert lime plantation.



Selling agents are Elders SA - Tim Taplin 0419 659 621 or Phil Keen 0438 308 650.

