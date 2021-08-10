Chamberlain tractor project gets a leg up

CARNAMAH'S big tractor project has had a boost with a genuine 1949 Chamberlain Model 40K tractor donated to display alongside the proposed five-times larger replica.

Gnowangerup tractor, farm machinery and vintage car collector Dick Garnett, who has about 25 Chamberlain tractors in various condition and is a member of the Chamberlain 9G Tractor Club that fundraises for charities by conducting extended tours with members driving their 9Gs, last week donated a Model 40K to the project.

Mr Garnett's tractor was serial number 23 off Chamberlain Industries Ltd's production line in Welshpool in 1949.

As well, Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach WA) State president John Piavanini said after the Trachmach WA annual meeting last week Mr Garnett, who once hoped to have Gnowangerup named as WA's tractor capital, donated $10,000 to the Carnamah project.

"Dick's Model 40K is the same model that the drawings were taken off (for the giant replica)," Mr Piavanini said.

"It will end up on site, displayed beside the giant Chamberlain replica which will look the same, but be five times bigger."

The real Model 40K will be transported to the Hal Walton Tractor Museum in Carnamah where it will be given a cosmetic makeover ready to go on display.

In the meantime, Tracmach has two unrestored collectors' item tractors to sell to raise more funds for the Carnamah big tractor project.

It raised $30,900 last month for the project by raffling winner's choice out of a 1954 Chamberlain 6G with three-point linkage, a 1952 International Farmall M or a 1923 Fordson F model tractor.

Federal Forrest MP and Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories, Nola Marino, drew the winning raffle ticket held by Katanning mechanic Thomas Wreford and he chose the Chamberlain 6G as his prize, Mr Piavanini said.

It had been donated by the family of Geoff Henderson from Lesmurdie, but formerly from Karlgarin, who had died between donating the tractor and the raffle being drawn.

Mr Piavanini said second and third prize winners, Sandro Agrizzi of Bunbury and Gary Sawyer of Dalwallinu, who were each to receive their raffle ticket $100 back, both donated the money to the big tractor project.

That left Tracmach with the alternative prizes to sell by expressions of interest before August 15.

The Farmall, donated by International collector Peter Spurr of Spurry's Transport, Wagin, starts and drives.

"We've had some good offers so far on that one," Mr Piavanini said.

"The Fordson just needs some small electrical parts, it doesn't need a lot doing to it, but if we don't get a reasonable price for it, we have the option of putting it up for auction.

"We're not going to give them away."

Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach WA) state president John Piavanini (left), Federal Forrest MP and Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino and Tracmach WA founder and the man who came up with the idea of a giant tractor as a tourist attraction Bob Lukins at a raffle draw. The raffle raised $30,900 towards Carnamah's big tractor project.

Mr Piavanini said the Fordson had been donated by Tracmach founder Bob Lukins who originally came up with the idea about 20 years ago for a giant replica tractor as a tourist attraction.

The Fordson had been given to Mr Lukins some 25 years ago by a farming family.

Mr Piavanini said the tractors can be viewed at his place in Collie and anyone interested in them should contact him on 0418 931 285.

At Tracmach's annual meeting members also decided to donate $25,000 to Carnamah's big tractor project.

"We've also got another $18,500 in pledges," Mr Piavanini said.

Chairman of Carnamah's big tractor project committee, local farmer Brendon Haeusler, said donations towards the project now totalled more than $250,000.

Whether the committee is eligible as a non-government organisation to apply for a Foundation For Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) grant which, if obtained, would take donations past $300,000, was being investigated, Mr Haeusler said.

The FRRR was created in 2000 by the Federal government and Sidney Myer Fund to champion economic and social strength in rural, regional and remote communities.

Mr Haeusler said Carnamah Shire council was also very supportive of the project and discussions with the council were continuing over a high-profile site for the proposed big tractor and now its accompanying real Model 40K.

The cost of building the replica out of steel is believed to be more than $800,000 and the Carnamah committee and Tracmach are seeking State and Federal government support for the project which aims to draw tourists to Carnamah and honour WA's own tractor manufacturer.

The model 40K had a twin-cylinder, horizontally opposed petrol/ kerosene engine of 42 horsepower, a nine speed transmission and weighed about four tonnes.

Designed by tractor mechanic Bob Chamberlain in the late 1930s but put on hold during World War II, it was the first tractor built by Chamberlain Industries and was considered ideal for the needs of Australian farmers.

After the war the WA Government encouraged Bob Chamberlain and his brother Bill, who also dabbled in designing and building racing cars and racing boats, to set up a tractor manufacturing factory in Welshpool.

In 1970 John Deere bought a controlling interest in Chamberlain Industries and the last Chamberlain tractor was produced in 1986.

WA John Deere distributor AFGRI Equipment Australia is the major donor so far to the Carnamah big tractor project.

