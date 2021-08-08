John Deere to scrap annual fee for data service

JOHN Deere customers using the JDLink digital service will be able to get the product with no annual fee.

The decision to remove ongoing costs to the data collection technology, which JDLink offers, sets a new precedent in the agriculture industry, is believed to be the first of its kind in Australia.

The company said it had decided it wanted to ensure JDLink was easily available to all farmers.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand, precision agriculture manager, Benji Blevin, said ensuring JDLink connectivity was available to all farmers was a key milestone for the company in achieving its vision of building a robust and accessible digital ecosystem.

"Today's announcement means JDLink, which facilitates automatic data transfer from a machine to the John Deere Operations Center, will be put into the hands of more customers to give them greater insight into their machinery and their business," Mr Blevin said.

"Connectivity is foundational to agriculture and farmers understand access to data and information about their equipment, farm and paddocks is crucial to unlocking productivity and efficiency gains," he said.

JDLink was introduced to the Australian market in 2011.

In the past, John Deere dealers had managed their customers' connection to the subscription service, however farmers will now have full control to connect individual machines or their entire fleet through John Deere Operations Center.