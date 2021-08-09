Felton Valley's Longfield well balanced

SIGNIFICANT Felton Valley property Longfield is on the market after 106 years of ownership by the Naumann family.



Located 18km from Cambooya, the property is described as an extremely well balanced, running off an elevated plateau.



The 525 hectare (1297 acre) property is in eight freehold lots.



The southern end of the property has two machinery sheds, grain dryer, silos, cattle yards and pens.



There is 48ha of productive basalt grazing country. The boundary is fenced with split post and four barb.

The 474ha of highly regarded, soft, self-mulching cultivation country ranges from heavy black to dark brown soils, renowned for growing various summer and winter crops.



A 174ha Suntop, Coolah and Lancer wheat crop and a 36ha Planet barley crop are included in the sale. There is a 264ha area for summer crops.

Water is supplied from three equipped bores. There is also an unequipped bore.



Longfield has two homes, positioned at either end of the property as well as two workers' cottages/storage buildings.



There is also four machinery sheds, about 790 tonnes of silo storage, a grain dryer, and two sets of cattle yards.

Longfield will be be sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on September 13.

Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, Elders.

