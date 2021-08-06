First pan-genome developed for sorghum

QUEENSLAND scientists have developed the world's first pan-genome for sorghum in a breakthrough for crop improvement and gene discovery.

The discovery unlocks the genomic treasures to breed improved varieties of the ancient cereal grain.

A pan-genome describes all genetic variation within a species and this enables researchers to find previously missing genetic information.



A team of scientists led by Dr Emma Mace identified novel genes from wild relatives of cultivated sorghum that could help to increase crop adaptation to environmental and disease stresses.



Other genes were also identified for productivity and nutritional traits such as grain colour, grain weight and seed dormancy.



Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said it was exciting news for Queensland, where sorghum was a staple crop used mostly in the intensive livestock sector and worth more than $250 million this year.

"Until now our knowledge of the sorghum genome has lagged behind other major crops," Mr Furner said.



"Armed with the pan-genome data, researchers can now tap into variation at specific genes to breed improved sorghum varieties."

Mr Furner congratulated the scientists from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation at the University of Queensland, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and BGI Genomics who jointly announced their discovery in the prestigious journal Nature Plants.

The Global Diversity Trust and the Australian Research Council co-funded the project which aimed to improve productivity in sorghum.

Other key research outcomes included:



- Gene numbers in different sorghum varieties vary much more than thought.



- Total gene number per individual varied from about 31,000 to 37,500 genes.



- Wild relatives contained the largest proportion of unique genes.

- Genomic studies are limited if based on a single individual's genome.

The new data is already being used in breeding efforts to improve the yield and resilience of crop varieties in Australia in the face of mounting challenges to production, including climate change and increased water scarcity.

Sorghum is a drought-tolerant staple crop for half a billion people in Africa and Asia, an important source of animal feed throughout the world and a biofuel feedstock of growing importance.

