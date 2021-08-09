Irrigated Tosari hits the market

WAYNE and Leanne Ziesemer are selling their blue chip 404 hectare (998 acre) Norwin irrigation property Tosari.

Featuring 352 hectares of deep black, vertosol type soils, the property has a 250 megalitre irrigation license, and a 600ML storage dam and sump.

There is currently more than 50ML of water in storage.

Tosari is located at Norwin, 58km from Toowoomba, and has only grown cereal crops on the property for the past 10 years.

All the cultivation country has been levelled.

The 244ha summer crop area has a full profile of moisture, 60ha of which is long fallow.

There are also three irrigation bores, with a combined pumping capacity of 9ML/day.

The property is serviced by about 2.5km of 450mm poly underground mains.

Fields one to seven are equipped with level ditches, and four of the fields have about 900m runs.

A large percentage of the water is returned to the sump via the well designed of the drainage system.

The homestead is a spacious lowset, four bedroom family home positioned in a delightful shaded setting.

Tosari has significant irrigation infrastructure.

Other structural improvements include a 21x9m machinery shed, 20x8m machinery shed, 16x15m drive through machinery storage shed, two raised floor barns, eight 95 tonne silos, and a 25t fertiliser silo.

Early access to the cultivation country prior to settlement may be available.

Tosari will be auctioned by Elders in Pittsworth on September 15.

Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, Elders.

