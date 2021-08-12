Surge in online auctions

More than half of the farmland auctions held by Nutrien Harcourts in Queensland and New South Wales are now being held totally online.



So far this year, the business has held 72 fully online auctions in just those two states.



Not only that, the number going online has kept gaining momentum ever since Nutrien Harcourts held its first virtual auction in April last year, north-east development manager Jason Michelmore said.

What started off in an agent's garage during lockdown had become far more sophisticated, with the business now running at least seven fully online auctions a week in NSW and Queensland.

"We've been fine tuning as we go along," Mr Michelmore said.



"We've set up rules around how to bid, around microphones and videos, the process, and added extra features to the screen so that you can see previous bids, and what the bid is standing."



The auctioneer stands in front of a green screen at Nutrien Harcourt's Brisbane head office, aided by a monitor displaying the bids.



Mr Michelmore said not even the inevitable screen freeze could slow an online auction down for long.



"If someone freezes, the agent can hold the auction up and say, 'We've just got a problem here with bidder number 12, we'll just wait until they come back online," he said.



Because all the bidders are able to see each other, online auctions brought a new level of transparency to the process.

"You can see the other people bidding raise their registration number," Mr Michelmore said.



"It's not like you're picking bids out of a tree, it's real and right in front of you."



Vendors' new view

The technology also brought vendors closer to the action, he said.

"When an auction is being conducted on their property, generally, vendors will be in a separate room hearing a few bids taken here and there but they probably don't know who's bidding," Mr Michelmore said.



"Whereas with a Zoom online auction, they can turn their camera off and see who's bidding, how often they bid, whether they're hesitating, whether they're not.



"If we don't reach the reserve, they can see what we've done or what we haven't; we don't need to go back and relay all the information, they've just seen it all unfold."



It meant the auctions could be held very efficiently, too.

"We have two, three or four auctions in one hit so we'll sell a property and then we'll move on to the next one," Mr Michelmore said.



"You've got all the bidders there ready to go and then they just sit there and wait until their property comes up.



"If we get one that sort of stalls and doesn't make the reserve, we just hold it over and go on to the next one while the agent negotiates behind the scenes and then bring it back into play again when they're ready."



Not quite so social

It's the atmosphere surrounding those moments of vendor consultation, too, that mark the difference between physical and online auctions, Mr Michelmore said.

"Generally, most of the people in the room will start talking to each other about how the price is looking but, with online auctions, it just goes quiet," he said.



"Everyone's looking at each other on the Zoom screen, and nobody's saying anything."



The less social nature of the online auction had some side benefits for agents like Mr Michelmore and privacy-seeking buyers or vendors.



It meant less catering and organisation, fewer "tyre kickers" and unwelcome guests.

"Generally another agent will go to a competitor agent's auction to see what the property sells for and see who's buying and who's bidding," Mr Michelmore said.



"Sometimes, not always but sometimes, a competitor agent will walk up to one of the under bidders after the auction is finished and say, "'Look, I saw you bid on this one, I've got a property down the road that I reckon can suit you, would you like to come and have a look at it?'.



"You could have possibly lost an opportunity whereas, online, you can actually choose who you send your Zoom link to."



