Famed Western District property splits into three

One of the Western District's better known sheep properties, Buln Gherin, has sold for more than $35 million.

Where many of Victoria's original sheep runs lost land size due to soldier settlement schemes or the passage of time, this aggregation of three land parcels takes in 1882ha.

Now managed and owned by the Carpenter family, Buln Gherin near Beaufort came to prominence under the stewardship of fine wool grower and former Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria president Robert Beggs (dec.).

It has only had two owners in more than a century.

It was once part of the Mawallok holding founded by Scottish grazier Alexander Russell in 1847.

Elders Rural Services Australia Limited offered Buln Gherin as a whole or as three contingent holdings being Buln Gherin (1089ha), Buln Gherin North (267ha) and Ellimatta (525ha).

Buln Gherin sold as those three separate farms to local graziers.



Agents say Buln Gherin is one of western Victoria's "most notable rural holdings, widely regarded as a prominent farming and grazing operation".

The properties feature the fertile volcanic soils of the Western District and natural water availability.

It has a "state of the art" six stand woolshed complex with expansive wool handling areas, modern kitchen and staff facilities.

It has undercover yards with a capacity for about 4000 sheep.

Buln Gherin has the original six bedroom Californian Bungalow style homestead (c.1920), an original five bedroom homestead (c. 1916) and a recently renovated three bedroom manager's residence.

It was for sale by expressions of interest by Elders Real Estate.

