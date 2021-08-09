Slatey Creek to test Central Qld property values

CHARLIE and Kaye Wilson's well developed Duaringa district property Slatey Creek is set to test Central Queensland property values when it is auctioned in Rockhampton on September 15.



Located at Boolburra, the 6268 hectare (15,488 acre) property has about 15km of frontage to the Fitzroy and Dawson rivers with brigalow/belah and coolibah plains, which run back to undulating forest country.



About 70 per cent of the property has been pulled and cleared, with areas of blade ploughing also completed.



Buffel is established throughout the developed area, supported by Rhodes, green panic, spear grass and native pastures. Bambatsi and florin blue grass have been spread on the heavier country.



Slatey Creek covers 6268 hectares and has about 15km of frontage to the Fitzroy and Dawson rivers

The laneway system services two sets of cattle yards, which also help to better utilise the undulating forest country. This area is interspersed with blue gums flats along the numerous water courses spreading onto the developed scrub country.



Slatey Creek has been divided into 28 paddocks.



The new bugle-design cattle yards have a six-way draft, crush and branding area covered by a large roof. The second set of steel yards have been updated and also has a six-way draft and a large cooler.



Water is a feature of Slatey Creek. There are five equipped bores and six dams, with permanent water along the Dawson and Fitzroy Rivers. Recent work includes a solar pump that supplies four tanks, which gravity feed across the western portion of the property.



About 100ha has been sprayed in preparation for fodder or crops.



Marketing agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, said Slatey Creek provided options for grazing either breeder or backgrounder operation.



"There is also the potential for irrigation from the Fitzroy River for broadacre farming and some areas suitable for macadamia nuts or similar production," he said.



Structural improvements include the main three bedroom homestead set in an established garden. The second three bedroom home is described as being suitable for workers, located about 3km from the main house.

There is also a large five bay shed suitable for machinery, hay or produce.

About 200 Brangus/Droughtmaster/Brahman-cross breeders are also being offered with the property.

Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural.

