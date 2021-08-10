Henry puts Elders back on main street

ELDERS is back on the main street of Goondiwindi, welcoming on board the team from Leonard & Co to add residential and rural real estate to the branch's existing offering of livestock and wool services.

Area manager Bruce McLeish said real estate would perfectly complement Elders' presence in the area and ensure the team can provide a more complete service offering to clients across the region.

"Elders Goondiwindi service to the local district will be strengthened with many years of experience and local knowledge from the Leonard & Co group, this addition will continue to build a sustainable and profitable future for clients in this region," Mr McLeish said.

The new Elders office is at 52 Marshall St, Goondiwindi.

"They're an excellent team with complementary skills that are well suited to service the area's needs.

"I am confident that they will be a fantastic fit for Elders."

Joining Elders Goondiwindi are Henry Leonard, Anne Raymond and Alex Sullivan.

Henry Leonard is a well-known name within the rural real estate industry, operating for more than 40 years in the Boonah, Goondiwindi, St George and Dalby districts as well as North Queensland and Northern NSW.

Henry Leonard joins Elders as a rural real estate specialist with more than 55 years of experience in agricultural industry.

Mr Leonard said he took great pride in building and maintaining strong long-term relationships, and was pleased to join the Elders team

"Elders has a strong legacy in the industry and presence in the Goondiwindi and surrounding region," he said.

"We take the same pride in our work and service that the Elders team does so I'm sure it will be an easy transition."

Leading the rural real estate business with Mr Leonard is Alex Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan has extensive rural property and pastoral management experience in broadacre flood irrigation, dryland farming and beef production.

Prior to his career in rural real estate, Alex was an owner operator for several commercial farms in the Goondiwindi area.

His expertise in rural property is unmatched with his past on-farm experience and intimate understanding of the local region.

Heading up the Elders residential section is Anne Raymond who has worked in the local real estate industry for more than 17 years.

She brings extensive sales and marketing experience within the residential space.

Rural merchandise will continue sold through B&W Rural at 24 Lagoon Street.



