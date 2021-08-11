QGC selling five Dalby/Chinchilla properties | Videos

RURAL real estate agents offers Colliers International and Knight Frank have teamed up to sell five of QGC's Darling Downs properties, through an offers to purchase process closing on September 24.

The southern Queensland offering follows an announcement earlier in the week five properties in central Queensland totalling 21,900 hectares (54,000 acres) had just hit the market.

The QGC properties are a mix of freehold and lease country an cover a total area of 11,479 hectares (28,365 acres), ranging in size from 429ha to 4761ha.



The properties had leased to Stanbroke Pastoral Company for the past five years. They will be offered with clear title and immediate access following settlement.



All of the properties feature new fencing and purpose built, all weather roads and grids.

The QGC offering is:

Duck Ponds. The Moonie Highway property is a very impressive 1689ha (4171 acre) property with 800ha of prime cultivation at Dalby.

A large homestead located overlooking a permanent waterhole in Wilkie Creek, on the western boundary.



All infrastructure is considered in very good condition with several large machinery/hay sheds, grain storage complex, steel cattle yards and shearing shed.

Duck Ponds has 29 gas wells.



Colliers International's promotional for Duck Ponds.

Old Marmadua. Located on Old Moonie Road 62km from Dalby, the property covers 2194ha (5420 acres).

The property is generally open to timbered buffel grass grazing country.



There are quality brigalow soils in the northern portion with about 130ha of cultivation. Additional areas could be farmed.



Improvements include a new set of steel cattle yards, a central laneway, two hay sheds and enclosed workshop/storage shed.



Colliers International's promotional for Old Marmadua.

Waterside. This brigalow/belah backgrounding country 24km south of Chinchilla covers 2395ha (5916 acres) and has 40 income producing gas wells.

Waterside is in eight freehold titles and adjoins Brentleigh. Wambo Creek which runs the western boundary.



The freehold block features new cattle yards.

Colliers International's promotional for Waterside.

Brentleigh. Covering 429ha (1059 acres), the Chinchilla property adjoins Waterside and has five gas wells.



Minjara. Located on Halliford Road at Dalby, the 4762ha (11,767 acre) freehold and leasehold property has 54 gas wells.

Minjara has a mix of open and timbered country and is considered suited to cattle, sheep and/or goat production.



There are good stands of ironbark and other timbers, which may provide timber harvesting opportunities.



Colliers International's promotional for Minjara.

Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International, or Pat O'Driscoll, 0418 792 571, or Greg Roberts, 0400 620 990, Knight Frank.

