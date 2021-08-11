Joyce, PM won't burden regions with climate action despite feeling impacts

THE Prime Minister has brushed off questions about committing to a 2050 net-zero target, claiming he would not make the regions carry the burden of climate action.

This is despite the recent finds of the most comprehensive climate science report to date, which clearly shows the regions will be the first to suffer the impacts of climate change.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report found Australia's temperature has increased by 1.44 degrees since pre-industrial levels.



If it hits 2 degrees, which is likely within the next decade, one-in-10 droughts will be twice as likely to occur, one-in-10 floods are 1.7 times more likely and will be 14 per cent wetter, while one-in-10 heatwaves will be 5.6 times more likely and 2.6 degrees hotter.

The report found the global is on track to hit a 3 degrees increase by mid-2034 - which experts say would make farming in much of Australia unviable - unless governments take dramatic and urgent climate action.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison still remains committed to an obsolete 2050 net-zero target.

"I will not be asking people in the regions of this country to carry the burden for the country alone," Mr Morrison said.

"I will be ensuring that we have a plan that addresses their critical needs, that addresses their anxieties, and seeks to bring the whole country with us on this very important task that we have together."

Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister also remains opposed to a net-zero target.



Mr Joyce has repeatedly claimed his party can't commit to the policy until it sees a plan and its price tag - despite the Nationals being in government and holding several of the portfolios that would be involved in forming a carbon neutral plan, including agriculture, infrastructure, transport and resources.



"I understand the goal, I understand the reason, but that is not enough because you've got to show me how you're going to get there and what you're going to do," Mr Joyce said.



"See, everybody wants to do it but nobody wants to pay the price, and that's the problem.

"We have got to get a plan and a price that is specific enough that you can tell people exactly how this process is going to be achieved."

A number of experts have also pointed out the regions would benefit financially from climate action, through renewable energy projects, soil sequestration schemes and revegetation programs.

The National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the IPCC report detailed a "concerning tread", which "warrants a plan for our nation, including for agriculture".

"Farmers are on the frontline of climate change," Mr Mahar said.



"They are also the lifeblood of our rural communities and a powerhouse of the national economy."

The NFF supports an economy-wide 2050 net-zero target, as long as it does not unnecessarily burden farmers with red tape.

"Agriculture is committed to continuing to be part of Australia's climate change solution," Mr Mahar said.



"It's essential farmers are assured of the economic sense of any national policy solutions and that, as with all industries, the sector is given adequate time to transition."