Mareeba avocado/lychee opportunity | Video

A MAREEBA district property with 16,560 avocado and 1500 lychee trees as well as 466 megalitres of water is set to generate plenty of interest.



The Mareeba Avo Aggregation is located at Mutchilba and features well-drained, protected deep loamy soils.



The property is being sold by Colliers International through an expressions of interest, closing on September 22.



Covering more than 140 hectares (346 acres) over two non-continuous parcels, the property has some 16,560 Shepherd variety avocado trees and 1500 lychee trees.



Colliers International's promotional for Mareeba Avo Aggregation.

The aggregation has four houses and office/staff facilities, and extensive modern packing facilities.



Plant and machinery are also being offered with the aggregation.



