Aussie shoppers confused by fake meat labels, survey's emphatic result

Laws governing the packaging of fake meat products need to be updated, readers agree.



Many Australians say they remain confused with the plant-based food labels.



More than 1550 people have made their feelings clear in one of the biggest ever responses to an online poll conducted by Farmonline.

Over the past week, eight of every 10 people voting say they are confused by the labelling.

This clear response supports research by Australia's meat, poultry and seafood sectors, which found up to 61pc of those surveyed reported to being misled by the packing of plant-based protein products.

The national survey of 1000 Australians, revealed 73pc believed clearer labelling standards needed to be introduced.



Almost 75pc said plant-based proteins should not be able to be described as meat.

Our survey supports the decision of the Federal Parliament to launch a Senate inquiry into the issue.



The survey also appears to back the mountains of anecdotal evidence of consumers returning plant-based products to retailers for credit claiming they'd been misled.



The submission period for that inquiry closes tomorrow (Friday, August 13).



Many observers are surprised only 36 submissions have been made public so far despite the two week extension of submission period.

But it is known key submissions, like that from the National Farmers Federation, are still to be lodged.

Submissions can still be made here.

NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said surveys confirmed the current language commonly associated with, for example, meat and dairy products, to describe products that contain no meat or dairy, is misleading for consumers.

"This is at best unethical and potentially misleading from a consumer law and industry perspective," Mr Mahar said.

Many industry regulators, such as ACCC, said there was no need to change the regulations on food labels as there had been few complaints.

One submission claims the food labels already break the law.

The Senate committee is scheduled to hold a series of public hearings around Australia over coming months and is due to present its report at the end of February next year.



