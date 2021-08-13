Plant-based meat company warns about high price to change labels

The high cost of changing their packaging might force successful Melbourne plant-based meat company Deliciou off-shore.

One of Australia's success stories in the plant-based meat market has sounded a warning over the high cost of changing food packaging.



Kjetil Hansen, founder and chief executive of Melbourne-based Deliciou, said any change to Australia's food labelling laws would be "devastating to our profitability and brand identity".



In a submission to the Senate inquiry into food labelling, Mr Hansen said it would cost more than $200,000 to commission new artwork, write-off existing packaging, and re-photograph and update our digital assets including our website.



"We believe sales of this range would be impacted significantly, potentially 50pc or more, if customers are not able to clearly identify what animal-based meats they are intended to replace," he said.



"Sales decreases this substantial would prevent Deliciou's ability to perform in the Australian market, therefore all manufacturing and head office jobs would need to be off-shored to regions of the world that would support sales, for example the USA and UK."

Deliciou is one of Australia's biggest suppliers of plant-based products having inked a deal with major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths as well as more than 400 Whole Foods stores across the US.

Mr Hansen rose to fame after appearing with his vegan Bacon Seasoning on the popular television program Shark Tank in 2017.

His company now produces a range of plant based meats including chicken, beef and pork.



Submissions to the Senate inquiry close today with public hearings to follow before a final report is produced early next year on the food labelling debate.

Mr Hansen has told the inquiry Australian consumers are not confused or conflicted by the clear labelling of plant-based protein products "and there is a clear incentive from the meat industry to attempt to squash competition".

"The push is not backed by clear evidence, and could be detrimental to the emerging plant-based protein industry which is an important alternative for people looking to eat a healthier diet which is more sustainable for the planet," he said.

MORE READING: Claim vegan labels are 'breaching the law'.

He said within two decades, 60pc of global meat consumption is expected to come from non-conventional sources including plant-based and cultured meats.

"The intention of plant-based meat companies is not to capitalise on the benefits of animal products, but instead provide an alternative to traditional meat."

Mr Hansen argued the use of descriptors like chicken, mince, beef and patties are allowed by Australia's labelling laws.



"It is in no way intended to convince consumers they are in fact purchasing meat and is most frequently included with the qualifiers 'Plant Based', '-free', '-style' or 'Vegan'."

He also claimed the use of livestock images on plant-based meat was extremely rare.

"Deliciou products clearly indicate they are plant-based and vegan, and our plant-based meat range does not use images of animals."

Mr Hansen said an investigation of plant-based meat products for sale found all of the 69 products contain at least one classifying descriptor to indicate that the products are not animal-based.

"Only four products across two brands within the 69 products found contained graphic representation of an animal. Of those two brands, one contained illustrations of animals and the other utilised a 'window' cut-out on the package in the shape of an animal. Both brands clearly stated 'Plant Based' or '-free'."

He said the plant-based meat sector supported Australian industry and agribusiness.

Meanwhile, Food Frontier, a think tank and "advisor on alternative proteins" has released research it says shows claims plant-based meat labels are misleading consumers are unfounded.

More than 250 plant-based meat alternative products available in Australian supermarkets were included in the analysis. It found all front-of-pack labels use at least one term to clearly show they are free of meat.

Food Frontier says 85pc use two or more terms to show they are meat free and more than half use three or more terms.

An exclusive poll by Farmonline over the past week with more than 1500 responses revealed eight of 10 who voted were confused by labelling.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

