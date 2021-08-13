Smart eyewear makes its way into feedlots and on-farm

WITH the pandemic amplifying skills shortages in the livestock business, and lockdowns making any ability to get jobs done remotely very attractive, agtech adoption on farms and in feedlots appears to be ramping up.

Head-mounted computers is one area where substantial benefits are emerging, from less downtime to more effective knowledge succession and remote communication of special knowledge.

From an auditing perspective, research is also indicating the availability of a point-of-view camera that can easily capture high resolution photos and videos is a game changer.

Meat & Livestock Australia has just released the results of a study into 'assisted reality' wearable technology showing that ag-sector workplaces which intrinsically require the use of both hands, protective gear and situational awareness for safety, are ideal for the effective deployment of the technology.

In addition, it allows workers to be trained remotely, sharing their point-of-view on-the-job with an expert anywhere in the world, and even with extremely poor connectivity, overcome some of the inherent tyranny of distance issues involved in beef production.

The MLA study honed in on RealWear HMT-1, a wearable voice-controlled, Android-powered computer from augmented reality technology developer Virtual Method.

The equipment is water, dust and drop-proof, has 10 hours battery-life and a high resolution camera.

It was combined with the software Librestream Onsight for Remote-Calls and Intoware WorkfloPlus.

Virtual Method says since it introduced the technology to Australia and New Zealand in 2017, the arrival of COVID-19 has caused a boom its deployment and usage across manufacturing, mining, utilities, defence and field service industries.

The same issues that have fueled that have also affected the agriculture sector, the company said.

Leading veterinary group APIAM Animal Health are one of the early adopters, using the technology in the management of feedlot animal health.

APIAM business manager of feedlots Tony Batterham said the organisation saw the potential for animal health consulting after hearing about the MLA study and viewing the device and software operating in other industries such as human health and mining.

"At first we saw application in ensuring best possible practice in animal treatment and antimicrobial stewardship," he said.

However, extra possibilities have emerged, particularly remote expert connection.

"We can now practically and safely - especially around live, kicking animals - make our expertise accessible during voice-operated, digitised workflows for animal welfare assessments, disease diagnosis and more," Mr Batterham said.

Virtual Method chief executive officer David Francis said Australia faced many challenges right now with so many of its knowledge-keepers locked away and less available than they have ever been.

"Our ageing population's special knowledge has barely been captured at all to pass to the next generation, so doing things remotely is our best chance," he said.

MLA's Michelle Ford said the organisation was always looking to bring cutting edge technology, validated in other industries, into agriculture.

"Through accelerated innovation and adoption of new technologies, the red meat industry can access greater expertise and maintain our global competitiveness," she said.

MLA is planning to host a webinar on its research into this technology, given the universality of the findings and the off-the-shelf availability of the solutions.

