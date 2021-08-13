Finally, a beer for the bush

For the first time in over a century, central western Queensland has its own beer as the dream of establishing a regional brewery in the outback draws closer to a reality.

Three lagers individually designed to commemorate Winton, Longreach and Barcaldine are currently being trialed in an initiative launched by regional economic development body, Regional Area Planning and Development Board (RAPAD).

Lead project coordinator for the Central Western Queensland Brewing Co., Paul Misipeka, said the initial drop was to test the market's appetite for a local brew.

"This brewery initiative is going to be about making beer in the community, making beer that is owned by the community and making beer that is going to showcase the community to visitors that come into this region," Paul Misipeka said.

The nearest brewery to outback Queensland right now is in Townsville and Rockhampton, a seven hour drive from Longreach.



Some of the beers have already sold out in their local towns, such is the demand.



Paddock to pint

The success of the first phase will be discussed this month by RAPAD, who will then decided when and where a brewery could be established.



Mr Misipeka said that the brewery will be owned by the community and be a place of employment for locals.

"The planned brewery will supply to publicans and tourist operators across central western Queensland," he said.



"It is a community owned brewery, and it will be owned by the people of regional Queensland who choose to invest in it and own it."

STORY AND A BEER: Each beer tells a different story about the town it gets its name from.

The first drop of beers don't feature individual ingredients for each town, the branding is what separates them.

But Mr Misipeka said where they can, ingredients would be sourced in central western Queensland.

"It would be ideal for the finished product to have as much locally sourced produce as we can," he said.

"Malting barley in the southern downs would help make the perfect Queensland lager,"

Independent Brewers Association general manager Kylie Lethbridge said the most important thing for a new beer is to capture it's local community and that the central western Queensland beer is on the right path.



"People want to know where their food and drink comes from, and it's no different from grass fed cows," Ms Lethbridge said.

"Particularly since the pandemic, people are coming out to support local produce, it's no surprise that the first phase of the beer has gone so well.

"A beer needs to capture the local community, consumers want to connect with their community and the a central western Queensland beer is perfect for that."

CHEERS TO OUR PIONEERS: Farmer Kevin Newton enjoying the Barcaldine Lager, that features a flock of Merino sheep and the 13 sheep shearers who made a stand against poor work conditions. Photo: Louise Gronold.

A cheers to our pioneers

RSL Longreach general manager Chantelle Smith said that the Longreach lager has been a hit, selling out their first order.

"The beer has been really exciting for our patrons, everyone loves the novelty of a beer that represents them, especially one that tastes good" she said.

The Longreach lager can illustrates the town's first brewery and the pioneers who built it, Stephen and Margaret Tucker, in 1892.

"The beer has made a lot of people look back at the history of the region, people are discovering that Longreach used to have it's own brewery," Ms Smith said.

"Locals and tourists are loving it, we have people discovering new things about the place they live and we also have people coming in for the first time asking a lot of questions and trying to learn more about the region."

Winton deputy Mayor Tina Elliot said that locals have taken to the beer, like ducks to water.

Beer is synonymous to western Queensland, a lot of the time we're in 40-degree heat so what better way to finish an afternoon than to come home and have a cold beer. - Winton deputy Mayor Tina Elliot

"Beer is synonymous to western Queensland, a lot of the time we're in 40-degree heat so what better way to finish an afternoon than to come home and have a cold beer. And now, what could be better than to have a Winton lager beer," Cr Elliott said.

The Winton lager's artwork pays homage to one of the region's most notable Chinese settlers, William Mar, who brought traditional Chinese agriculture practices to the region.

Bartender at the Tattersalls Hotel in Winton, Matt Hawkins, said the beer can has been a conversation starter for patrons who want to know more about William Mar Snr.

"People are loving the story on the can, they're going straight from pub, right across the road to William Mar's fruit and vegetable shop," Mr Hawkins said.

"We're having people come in and ask for the cans just to finish off their collection, after getting the Longreach and Barcaldine cans."

The Barcaldine lager is a nod to the region's role as the genesis of the Australian labour movement.

The can features a herd of Merino sheep and the thirteen sheep shearers who made a stand against poor work conditions, not realising they were changing the course of Australian history.

The tipsy tourist

Mr Misipeka said that the initiative is looking to take advantage of western central Queensland's growing tourism sector, with more than 200,000 visitors making their way to the region amid the pandemic.

"We want to share the stories of regional Queensland with Australia, and we're already having inquiries about how to get the beers from other states, and the only answer we give is that you have to visit the towns to get yourself a can," he said.

Tourists are walking across the road from the Tattersalls Hotel in Winton to learn more about the William Mar's fruit shop, which is featured on the beer can.

"The beer and the stories they tell belong to these towns, and we want to help them grow.

Ms Lethbridge said like other small towns across Australia with breweries, the beer has the potential to be a major draw card for tourists who will go out of their way to check out a new brewery business.

"A beer can remake a country town, there's examples across the country, quite often other businesses will open right after a brewery is established," Ms Lethbridge said.

"A brewery can put a town on a map, it's great for small community and it's great for jobs."



Cr Elliot said the project will grow with the demand and welcomed the tourism push the beers are giving to the region.

"We need to keep capturing what they want, and their expectations, they've got higher expectations and we need to be meeting them," Cr Elliott said.

