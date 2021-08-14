Hawkins family's long ties with ag education

A WESTERN Victorian farming family has been recognised for its long term commitment to agricultural tertiary education.

Longerenong College, in the Wimmera, officially opened its Hawkins Family Courtyard last month, honouring a family that has had three generations go through Victorian agricultural colleges.

Family spokesperson Ron Hawkins said there had been an incredible 18 Hawkinses study agriculture at Longerenong, Dookie, near Shepparton, Glenormiston, near Terang and Marcus Oldham in Geelong spanning over nearly 80 years.

Mr Hawkins, based at Minimay, in the far west Wimmera where the family has been based for generations, said the family had a fruitful association with agricultural education.

"Agriculture has been a good industry for our family and we hope we have given something back as well," Mr Hawkins, who attended Longerenong way back in the mid-1950s, said.

Family members attended a plaque-unveiling ceremony at Longerenong last month.

"It was a big day for the family celebrating a long involvement and we thank Longerenong for the honour of naming the courtyard after us," he said.

Former west Wimmera councillor Ron Hawkins, who attended the college in 1954 and 1956, said the family thanked the college for the dedication.

Other Hawkins family members to study at the agricultural colleges have been Alwyn, 1941-43; Mac, 1942-44; Graeme, 1959-62; Wayne, 1972-73; John, 1976-77; Rowan, 1979-80; Peter, 1981-82; Andrew, 1986-88; Nick, 1988-89; Tim, 1990-91; Matthew, 1991-92; Barb, 1995-96; Laura, 2006-10; Tara, 2006-09; Kirsty, 2009-11; Gavin, 2011-12; and James, 2016-17.

Mac and Joyce Hawkins, admire the photos during a Longerenong College event naming the courtyard after the family.

Along with Ron Hawkins, Wayne Hawkins spoke on the day, while Mac Hawkins and his wife Joyce, both in their mid-90s also attended the dedication function.

Longerenong business development officer Donna Winfield said the college was delighted to be able to honour the stalwart family.

"We were thrilled to have the Hawkins family honoured for their ongoing commitment to not only Longerenong but agricultural education in general," she said.