Goomburra Valley's Ardree sold at auction | Video

The magnificent 345 hectare (850 acre) Goomburra Valley property Ardree has sold at auction for $3.1 million.



Auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on Friday, Ardree is located 20km east of Allora and has highly productive creek flats to open and sheltered grazing areas.



The property features a 1.5km double frontage to Dalrymple Creek and has improved pastures including lucerne, Rhodes grass, digitaria, panic, bambatsi, kikuyu with the combination of temperate grasses, legumes and herbages. Several paddocks direct drilled with oats.



There are 93ha of cultivation, including 53ha of irrigation backed by a 100 megalitre water licence, three equipped bores and 16 hydrants across five paddocks. Irrigation equipment is included in the sale.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Ardree.

Structural improvements include a comfortable four bedroom open plan residence with a deck overlooking established gardens. There are also six stables, a round yard and horse yards, steel cattle yards and a four bay machinery/hay shed.



The marketing of Ardree was handled by James Croft, and Angus Corke, from Ray White Rural.

