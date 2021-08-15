Drones give different perspective on agriculture

News
Check out some of the farm photos from readers.

Drones are being used to capture new angles in everyday agriculture.

North-west Victorian grazier Amanda Brownsea used a drone to photograph a cluster of silos on her Lake Hindmarsh farm.

"I've started getting into drone photography to give farmers a different and unseen point of view of the land," Ms Brownsea said.

As a nurse, Ms Brownsea said taking photos around the farm had become a regular hobby and a way to disconnect from work.

The photo was taken on her 800-hectare property where the family runs sheep and grain.

Another grain-related shot in this week's WebPics comes from Riverina farmer Denise Buchanan.

She captured a photo of her semi unloading wheat across the border in Victoria.

- courtesy Stock and Land, Victoria.

