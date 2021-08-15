Drones give different perspective on agriculture

+3







MORE GALLERIES

Drones are being used to capture new angles in everyday agriculture.

North-west Victorian grazier Amanda Brownsea used a drone to photograph a cluster of silos on her Lake Hindmarsh farm.

"I've started getting into drone photography to give farmers a different and unseen point of view of the land," Ms Brownsea said.

As a nurse, Ms Brownsea said taking photos around the farm had become a regular hobby and a way to disconnect from work.

The photo was taken on her 800-hectare property where the family runs sheep and grain.

Another grain-related shot in this week's WebPics comes from Riverina farmer Denise Buchanan.

She captured a photo of her semi unloading wheat across the border in Victoria.

Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?



Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send it via Facebook.

- courtesy Stock and Land, Victoria.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

