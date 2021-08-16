ANFD cancelled in its 70th year

The Australian National Field Days (ANFD) board has announced that the 2021 event will not proceed this October, also its 70th year, due to COVID-19.



Australian National Field Days chairman, Sam Connell, said both the committee and board discussed many options for the event, but with a large number of exhibitors coming from greater Sydney, Queensland and Victoria, it was apparent they could not proceed.



"ANFD has been advised that we are able to operate under the four square metre rule if not in lockdown, however, NSW Health has strongly recommended the event not go ahead in the current climate," Mr Connell said.



ANFD manager, Jayne West, said she was disappointed the event had been cancelled for the second year in a row.



"An event of this size does not happen overnight, and we owe it to those contractors, suppliers and exhibitors committed to the event to give them notice," she said.



"The organisation will take a huge financial hit along with local businesses in the Cabonne Council and Orange City Council local government areas, but it is utmost that we look after the safety of our rural regions and community.



"Snap lock downs could still be possible for the next few months and the staff and committee will look into the possibility of organising some smaller events early next.



"We now have an education, training and function centre on site, which gives us the opportunity to run a large variety of events."



Mrs West appealed to exhibitors to be patient as management makes contact for site refunds or the rollover of fees to the 2022 event.



