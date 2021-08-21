High prices look set to stay

Nearby Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have surged to a new eight-year high in the wake of last week's United States Department of Agriculture Report, which saw global production estimates slashed by 15.5 million tonnes.

Global ending stock estimates were reduced by 12.62mt. With a 1mt decline in Chinese wheat stocks, stocks outside of China were reduced by 11.61mt.

The annual decline in wheat stocks outside of China is 6.77mt, down to 137.44mt. This is the lowest level of wheat stocks on this measure since 2013/14, but on a stocks to use ratio, it is the lowest since 2007/08.

Expectations were high that the USDA would reduce estimates for their own crop, and the Canadian, EU and Russian crops. It did not disappoint, with the Canadian crop being reduced by 7.5mt, and the Russian crop being reduced by 12.5mt.

There were some offsetting increases, with the Australian crop marked up 1.5mt to 30mt, and the Ukrainian crop was increased by 3m t to a record 33mt.

Surprisingly the USDA did not reduce the US spring wheat crop, but overall US wheat production was reduced by 1.34mt on the back of a reduced yield for the US winter wheat crop. It also increased the EU crop estimate by 400,000t.

There could be changes upcoming for the EU crop, with many believing that the very wet season in France and Germany will cost tonnage, as well as quality.

Overall, the production cuts were sharp, and could be subject to further revisions. The cuts to the Russian crop may be too severe, and more tonnage may be added to the Australian crop if the good winter rains extend into spring.

Despite that, we are now too far into the global season for the damage inflicted on northern hemisphere crops to be reversed or covered by improvements in the southern hemisphere crop. High prices now seem to be locked in for the rest of this year, even if they do eventually pull back from current levels.

High prices will trigger a rebound in production, starting with planting of winter wheat crops in the next few months. Speculation about acreages, and any weather issues in early 2022, should see high prices persist well into next year, until higher production appears to be secure.

That should deliver reasonable pricing in our post harvest market, as well as offering strong forward selling opportunities for our 2022 crop. For those who have forward sold this year and may be left behind by the lift in prices since then, continuing forward sales in 2022 will be an important part of the process.