AWI Breeding Leadership 2022 program open

Applications are now open for Australian Wool Innovation's youth leadership program Breeding Leadership 2022.



AWI CEO Stuart McCullough says Breeding Leadership is a important program.



"This will be the ninth time we have run the course and it has helped more than 200 young wool leaders," he said.



"If you are interested in our great industry this is perfect way to take your knowledge to the next level.



"Breeding Leadership continues to demonstrate AWI's commitment to capacity development and the next generation of the wool industry."



Funded by AWI and facilitated by Pinion Advisory, Breeding Leadership aims to empower young wool industry participants to step into leadership roles within their community.



The program is open to young people actively working in the wool industry and will run over five days in Clare, South Australia during February 2022.



Information about the program and how to apply can be found at https://www.wool.com/people/education-and-leadership/breedingleadership/.



Applications close on September 30.