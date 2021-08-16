Damaging disease found on Victorian wheat crops

A crop disease discovered in Victoria last week has prompted a warning to growers from authorities to be vigilant when inspecting wheat crops.

Stripe rust infections were found in susceptible varieties in western and central Victoria and are likely to be the same strain that caused issues last year.

Agriculture Victoria research scientist Mark McLean advised growers and consultants to inspect cereal crops for symptoms to determine the need for foliar fungicides.

Dr McLean said growers should check the latest disease resistance ratings in the Victorian Cereal Disease Guide to identify the varieties at greatest risk.

"This is a relatively early infection for stripe rust and it could be a sign of significant issues if conditions continue to be favourable," Dr McLean said.

"Rusts have the potential to cause more than 30 per cent yield loss in susceptible varieties, if unmanaged."

Growers and advisors are encouraged to adopt a three-step approach to assess stripe rust infection.

Review variety ratings using a current cereal disease guide. To ensure the ratings are current do not use one from previous years. The current Victorian guide can be found on the Agriculture Victoria website. Monitor crops closely Use the StripeRustWM app to support decision making. The app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores.

"The StripeRustWM app is a useful tool to support decisions around stripe rust management," Dr McLean said.



"The app was developed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and has been tested in Victoria in recent years to validate results."

Wheat stripe rust is expected to develop in susceptible crops during the next few weeks as temperatures increase.

Dr McLean said that adult plant resistance (APR) in some varieties would provide some control later in the season.



However, many adult plant resistance genes are less effective during cooler conditions, providing less protection in the advanced early sown crops.

For more, visit extensionaus.com.au/FieldCropDiseasesVic/.

